Hospitals With Over 100 Beds Asked To Set Up Oxygen Plants

Speaking at a media briefing today, spokesperson at MoHP Jageshwor Gautam asked to establish oxygen plant in each hospital having more than 100 beds and to report about the progress to MoHP within 15 days. The MoHP will provide the necessary assistance for establishment of oxygen plant in the hospitals.

Dr. Gautam informed that the hospitals would coordinate with the Quality Standard and Regulation Division under the MoHP for the cause.Citing the crunch of medical oxygen, many hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley have stopped admitting new COVID-19 patients as of late.