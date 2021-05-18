Kathmandu Valley Logs 2605 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2605 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20,286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2605 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Of 2605 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2049 cases in Kathmandu and 365 in Lalitpur and 221 in Bhaktapur.

With 8136 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 472354.