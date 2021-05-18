Kathmandu Valley Logs 2605 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2605 COVID-19 Cases

May 18, 2021, 6:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2605 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20,286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2605 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Of 2605 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2049 cases in Kathmandu and 365 in Lalitpur and 221 in Bhaktapur.

With 8136 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 472354.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8136 New Cases, 6891 Recoveries And 196 Deaths
May 18, 2021
Government Approves EIA Report Of Electricity Transmission Project Of MCA-Nepal
May 18, 2021
Chaudhary Foundation, Nabil Bank And NAMS Sign MoU To Construct Oxygen Plant And ICU Ward
May 18, 2021
Weather Forecasting For May 18 Across Nepal
May 18, 2021
The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week
May 17, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8136 New Cases, 6891 Recoveries And 196 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3098 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9198 New Cases, 5767 Recoveries And 214 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
India’s Taily Covid Cases Fall Below 3 Lakh In Week By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Is Airborne: Scientists By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Government Approves EIA Report Of Electricity Transmission Project Of MCA-Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2021
Chaudhary Foundation, Nabil Bank And NAMS Sign MoU To Construct Oxygen Plant And ICU Ward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2021
Buddha Jayanti: A Quest for Peace By Shanker Man Singh May 18, 2021
UPPER TAMAKOSHI: Ready For Generation By A Correspondent May 18, 2021
Weather Affected Mountain Climbing By Agencies May 18, 2021
India’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000 By Agencies May 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75