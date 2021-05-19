COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8064 New Cases, 7989 Recoveries And 246 Deaths

With 8064 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 480418.

In 21839 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8064 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 708 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 109 people. Nepal tested 21847 total.

Of the 113358 active patients, 1618 are admitted to the ICU, and 381 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7474 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation and 106911 are staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Nepal has now recorded 360403 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 75 percent.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 109 cases of infection were detected in the antigen tests done on the last day,

The Ministry on Wednesday added 246 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 5,657.