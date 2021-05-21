COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8607 New Cases, 7890 Recoveries And 177 Deaths

With 8607 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 488645.

In 23226 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8407 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 873 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 200 people.

Currently, there are 116192 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7697 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108,495 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 912 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,716 are admitted to the ICU, and 511 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 78903 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 374836 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is 75.41per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 177 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6024.