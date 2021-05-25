Buddha Purnima 2021: Celebration of Buddha Jayanti

May 26 or Jestha 12 is most important day in the Nepali calendar. The day will be celebrated Buddha Jayanti,Ubhauli Parwa,Kurma Jayanti,Gorakhnath Jayanti,Chandi Poornima Wrata.

Lumbini Development Trust will host special programs at the birth place of Gautam Buddha.

About Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak Day and Vaishaka. Buddha Purnima is on May 26. The Purnima tithi (time) begins at 20:29 PM on May 25 and ends at 4:43 PM on May 26. This is the 2583rd birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. According to Buddhist traditions, Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautam Buddha, was born in 623 B.C. at Lumbini in the Terai region of Nepal. Lumbini is now a popular place of pilgrimage and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

When is Buddha Purnima?

As per the Hindu calendar, Buddha Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Vaisakh on the full moon day (Purnima) and thus it is famous as Buddha Purnima. According to the Gregorian calendar, Vesak falls either in the month of May or April.

What is the History of Buddha Purnima?

As per Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha was born in 563 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal on the day of Vesak. Also, it was the day of Vesak when Buddha attained enlightenment under Bodhi tree in BodhiGaya. On the same Vesak day, Lord Buddha left for abode in the eighteenth year of age.

What is The Significance of Buddha Jayanti?

It is a highly significant day for Buddhist followers across the globe. Gautam Buddha was regarded as one of the most renowned and greatest spiritual leaders who left all sort of materialistic possessions and worldly pleasures in order to spend a simple and spiritual life. Buddha preached the philosophy and principles of quality among all. He founded Buddhism. The teachings of Buddha are regarded as the means by which the followers can end their sufferings.

What are the Teachings of Lord Buddha?

There are various teachings of Lord Buddha as mentioned in the Buddhist texts. However, the main teachings of Lord Buddha is based on the Four Noble truths which says

First Truth- identifies the presence of suffering. It signifies that Dukkha or suffering is part of each birth.

Second Truth- determines the cause of suffering. This truth points that suffering comes from attachment and desires or cravings.

Third Truth- end of suffering. It suggests that one may end suffering by attaining Nirvana or salvation.

Fourth Truth- method for attaining the end of suffering. These methods are called Noble Eightfold Path.

Noble Eightfold Path

According to Buddhist teachings, the steps of the Noble Eightfold Path through which one may attain salvation are:

Right Understanding,

Right Concentration

Lord Buddha taught that one may enlighten oneself and minimize one’s sufferings by living an ethical life. And to live an ethical life, he proposed human behavior in eight categories or paths that are aforementioned.

How to Celebrate Buddha Purnima?

There are several rituals of Buddha Purnima followed and practiced by the devotees in order to celebrate Buddha Jayanti such as:

On the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima, the followers visit Buddha temples and devote their time in sermons offered by the monks.

In a few temples, a small idol of Gautam Buddha is placed in the basin that is occupied with water. The devotees pour water over the idol of Buddha signifying the beginning or a start.

A maximum of the Buddhists listens to the sacred teachings of Buddha on this fortunate day.

Devotees abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food products and only vegetarian or Satvik food is consumed.

Buddhist followers also donate food, money and other essentials to the needy.

Social, religious as well as cultural events are organised on the day of Buddha Purnima. Devotees from various parts of the world come together to be a part of the celebrations.

The practice of meditation in Viharas (monasteries) is also one of the most common rituals followed by the devotees on the day of Vesak.

People make “Kheer” from rice and milk. It is said that in order to attain enlightenment, Lord Buddha abstained himself from worldly pleasures and consumed only nuts and leaves. This weakened his health and he regained the energy after eating Kheer made by a village girl Sujata.

Devotees wear white or saffron attire or try to dress up simply as they can.

As Buddha is considered as the 9th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Hindu faith marks it as a significant day to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahsranaam.