CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party

A meeting of the Standing Committee of the ruling CPN (UML) held on Monday decided to remove 11 of its leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal from the party.

The meeting also decided to ask clarification from 12 additional leaders of the party, according to leader Subash Nembang.

The UML took action against its 11 leaders for doing activities against the party, said Surya Thapa, press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Leaders Jhalanath Khanal, Bhim Bahadur Rawal, Mukund Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhankri, Sarala Yadav, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Kalila Khan, Niradevi Jairu, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari and Kalyan Kumari Khadka have been kicked out of the party including Nepal for acting against the party, according to Thapa.

The SC meeting decided to ask clarifications from 12 of its leaders that include Surendra Pande, Ghanshyam Bhusal, Bhawani Khapung, Yagyaraj Sunuwar, Birodh Khatiwada, Jibanram Shrestha, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Som Prasad Pande, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jhapat Rawal, Dipak Prakash Bhatta and Narayan Khatiwada.

Source: The Rising Nepal