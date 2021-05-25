CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party

CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party

May 25, 2021, 8:58 a.m.

A meeting of the Standing Committee of the ruling CPN (UML) held on Monday decided to remove 11 of its leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal from the party.

The meeting also decided to ask clarification from 12 additional leaders of the party, according to leader Subash Nembang.

The UML took action against its 11 leaders for doing activities against the party, said Surya Thapa, press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Leaders Jhalanath Khanal, Bhim Bahadur Rawal, Mukund Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhankri, Sarala Yadav, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Kalila Khan, Niradevi Jairu, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari and Kalyan Kumari Khadka have been kicked out of the party including Nepal for acting against the party, according to Thapa.

The SC meeting decided to ask clarifications from 12 of its leaders that include Surendra Pande, Ghanshyam Bhusal, Bhawani Khapung, Yagyaraj Sunuwar, Birodh Khatiwada, Jibanram Shrestha, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Som Prasad Pande, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jhapat Rawal, Dipak Prakash Bhatta and Narayan Khatiwada.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Testing Of Tunnel
May 25, 2021
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar In US; Covid Vaccines For India, Neighbours On Agenda
May 25, 2021
China Strongly Opposes US, S. Korea Over Taiwan
May 25, 2021
WHO Seeks 10% Of Each Country Vaccinated By September
May 25, 2021
Opposition Registers A Petition At Supreme Court Demanding House Reinstatement
May 24, 2021

More on News

Minister Gyawali Requested US To Accord Due Priority To Nepal During The distribution Of Surplus Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
Opposition Registers A Petition At Supreme Court Demanding House Reinstatement By Agencies 17 hours, 29 minutes ago
China Provides Nepal 150 Cylinders Containing 30,000 Liters of Liquid Oxygen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
President Bhandari Calls On Political Parties To Form New Majority Government By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Germany, France, Finland And Belgium To Provide Ventilators And Other Medical Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Create Environment For Foreign Nationals To Return Home: NATA By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Severe Cyclone Yaas To Affect Weather System In Nepal In Coming Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Testing Of Tunnel By Agencies May 25, 2021
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar In US; Covid Vaccines For India, Neighbours On Agenda By Agencies May 25, 2021
China Strongly Opposes US, S. Korea Over Taiwan By Agencies May 25, 2021
WHO Seeks 10% Of Each Country Vaccinated By September By Agencies May 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75