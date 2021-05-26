COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6677 New Cases, 6718 Recoveries And 145 Deaths

May 26, 2021, 5:07 p.m.

With 6677 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 535525.

Dr. Sameer Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, said in 19,030 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6,677 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of 322 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 37 people.

Of the new infections, 1,493 were recorded in the Kathmandu Valley including 113 in Bhaktapur, 241 in Lalitpur and 1,139 in Kathmandu.

Currently, there are 117,077 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 8,457 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108,620 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 853 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,671 are admitted to the ICU, and 434 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6,716 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 411,603 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 76.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 145 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6,845.

