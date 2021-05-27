Bangladesh Government Approves Proposal To Buy Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine At $10 Per Dose

May 27, 2021, 3:16 p.m.

The government has approved a proposal for purchasing 1.5 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China at USD 10 per dose reports The Daily Star.

The decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase today, sources said.

Fifty lakh vaccines will arrive in Bangladesh each month [June, July and August].

Agencies

