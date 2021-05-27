Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 168 Million

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 168 million, with more than 3.4 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

India's total COVID-19 infections crossed 27 million on Wednesday, with an increase of 208,921 new cases within the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from the disease rose by 4,157.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.16 million, while total fatalities are at 311,388, according to health ministry data.

The Chinese mainland recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including two domestic cases from south China's Guangdong Province

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,777,300 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 129,069 while 4,327,074 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,640,923, while the two northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 517,423 and 337,529 cases as of Wednesday noon, it was noted.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the agen