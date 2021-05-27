Nepali Leaders Thank China For Assistance To Fight COVID-19

Leaders of Communist Party of China (CPC) and different political parties of Nepal today held an online meeting to discuss cooperation between the two countries for fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting organised by the International Department of the CPC (IDCPC), Nepali leaders urged the Chinese leaders for providing vaccine and other medical supplies to Nepal as the country was hit hard by the virus infection.

Speaking in the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel said that Nepal was expecting vaccine from China as the country was hit hard by COVID-19. He viewed that mutual cooperation, partnership and coordination between the two neighbours would make the relations further sustainable. He also lauded China's success to control COVID-19 as a role model for the world.

Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, Chairman of National Assembly, lauded China's grant assistance for Nepal to control COVID-19 and expected additional support.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center), shared that Nepal was suffering from shortage of vaccine and other medical supplies such as oxygen with the rise of virus infection. He lauded China's humanitarian assistance to Nepal during this time of crisis and viewed that Nepal and China have historical relations and that cooperation between the two neighbours would make new records in the days to come.

Chairman Prachanda said that Nepali people were expecting vaccines from China. He also made it clear that Nepal has firm commitment to one China policy.

Narayan Khadka, leader of Nepali Congress, speaking on behalf of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, lauded China's role for global peace and development. He expressed NC's firm commitment to One China Policy and shared the relations between Nepal and China were rooted in historical relations.

He lauded China's assistance to Nepal in the fight against COVID-19 and expected additional support of medical supplies.

Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal (JSP), Upendra Yadav, appreciated China development success and affirmed that Nepal has always been firm in one China policy. Mentioning Nepal was suffering from COVID-19, he lauded China's assistance at this difficult time and expressed optimism for additional assistance in the days ahead to fight COVID-19.

Narayanman Bijukchhe, Chairman of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, said that COVID-19 was a big challenge in the world and that Nepal was also suffering from the crisis. He expressed thanks to Nepal for Chinese support in this difficult period and expressed hope for additional support.

Pashupati Sumsher JBR, Chairman of Rastriya Prajatanra Party (RPP), lauded China's development, success in the fight against COVID-19 in a short period. He expressed thanks to China for assistance to fight against COVID-19 and urged for additional support as Nepal was reeling under COVID-19 crisis.

CPC leaders shared that they were aware of the fact that Nepal was hit hard by COVID-19 and that China was providing necessary assistance to Nepal. They made a commitment that China would continue providing necessary medical supplies to Nepal as assistance to fight back COVID-19.

Source: The Rising Nepal