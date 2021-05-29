NEB To Decide On Exams After Assessing Situation

The National Examination Board (NEB) has stated that it will decide on the examinations of Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and Grade XII after evaluating the pandemic situation in coming days.

Chandra Mani Poudel, chairman of the NEB, said that the board was not in a position to decide on module and time of examinations at the moment because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

However, the board will pave the way for the examinations soon after consulting with health experts and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), Poudel told The Rising Nepal.

The board has also received the recommendations of the stakeholders from across the country about the possible examinations modules. A taskforce, led by Baikuntha Aryal, director general of Centre for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD), which was formed by the board to recommend the examination module of both examinations in current situation, has submitted its report on Thursday.

About 400,000 students of Grade XII and about 500,000 students of Grade X are preparing for their final examinations.

Source: The Rising Nepal