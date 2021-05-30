COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4369 New Cases, 6205 Recoveries And 109 Deaths

With 4369 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 55779.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10983 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3702 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, an assistant spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that out of 1784 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 667 people.

Currently, there are 108897 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7563 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 101334 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 894 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1545 are admitted to the ICU, and 407 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6205 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 440955 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 79. 2 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 109 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7272.