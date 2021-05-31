The Present Government Has No Right To Bring Full Budget: Dr. Mahat

The Present Government Has No Right To Bring Full Budget: Dr. Mahat

May 31, 2021, 8:55 a.m.

Nepali Congress leader and former Finance Minister Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat has criticized the new budget for its bigger size and the one being brought at a time when many ongoing development projects have not been implemented.

He accused the incumbent government that has recently announced new election dates without discussions of bringing full budget for the fiscal year 2021/22 through an ordinance.

The NC leader was speaking at a budget review here on Sunday by the School of Democracy. “The budget has been brought with an intention of influencing the elections. The caretaker government has only the responsibility of continuing ongoing programs. But it cannot bring supplementary budget,” he said.

Former Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Dr Chiranjibi Nepal charged the government with bringing the budget without discussions.

Similarly, former vice-chairperson of National Planning Commission Dr Jagadish Chandra Pokharel attacked the budget as being election-focused while another NPC former vice chair Dr Govinda Pokharel has stated challenges in budget implementation.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Four Snow Leopards Fitted With ‘Satellite GPS Collar’ In Dolpa
May 31, 2021
Despite Very Good Bilateral Relations Between Nepal And Israel Nepal Has Been Voting Against Israel In Almost All Political Issues: Ambassador Goder
May 31, 2021
India Posts Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases In 45-Days
May 31, 2021
Vietnam Detects Hybrid Of Indian And UK COVID-19 Variants
May 30, 2021
Iraq Defeats Nepal By 6-2 In Friendly Match
May 30, 2021

More on Economy

Nepal Allocate Rs.26 Billion To Purchase Vaccines By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Finance Minister Poudel Unveiled The Annual Budget For Fiscal Year 2021/22, Allocating Rs. 26 Billion For Purchasing Vaccines By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago
Achieving Targeted Economic Growth Rate Is Challenging: Finance Minister By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal To Allow Passengers Flight To Qatar, China And Turkey From June 1 By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago
IFC Invests $10 Million In Dolma Impact Fund II To Help Small Businesses And Support Economic Recovery In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
NRB Bars BFIs From Short-Term Investment In Share Market By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Gene Conservation For Sustainable Future By Bijaya Raj Paudyal May 31, 2021
Qatar Airways Expands U.S. Network To 12 Destinations And Over 85 Weekly Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2021
Four Snow Leopards Fitted With ‘Satellite GPS Collar’ In Dolpa By Agencies May 31, 2021
Despite Very Good Bilateral Relations Between Nepal And Israel Nepal Has Been Voting Against Israel In Almost All Political Issues: Ambassador Goder By Agencies May 31, 2021
India Posts Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases In 45-Days By Agencies May 31, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75