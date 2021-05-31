Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 31

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

