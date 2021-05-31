Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 31

Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 31

May 31, 2021, 6:33 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Received 800 Cylinders With Oxyzen,200 ICU Beds And 45 Ventilators From China
May 30, 2021
President Bhandari Addressed Leaders Session Of The 2021 P4G
May 30, 2021
Thailand Provides Medical Supply To Nepal
May 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1093 COVID-19 Cases
May 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4369 New Cases, 6205 Recoveries And 109 Deaths
May 30, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Heavy Rain Fall Likely At Some Places of Eastern, Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Analysis For May 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Severe Cyclone Yaas To Affect Weather System In Nepal In Coming Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

India Posts Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases In 45-Days By Agencies May 31, 2021
Nepal Received 800 Cylinders With Oxyzen,200 ICU Beds And 45 Ventilators From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2021
President Bhandari Addressed Leaders Session Of The 2021 P4G By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2021
Thailand Provides Medical Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1093 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4369 New Cases, 6205 Recoveries And 109 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75