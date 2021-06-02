Secondary Education Examination Results Will Be Base On Internal Evaluation

June 2, 2021, 7:15 a.m.

The government has decided to conduct the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) through internal evaluation like last year.

A Cabinet meeting decided to publish this year’s SEE result based on internal assessments because of the pandemic, said Krishna Gopal Shrestha Minister for Education Science and Technology (MoEST).

Minister Shrestha said conducting in-person examination is not possible as the situation is worse than the previous year, so this year’s examination will be like last year’s.

Now, schools should send the details of the internal assessment of their students to the Education Development and Coordination Unit (EDCU) in the concerned districts. Once certified by the Unit, they will be sent to the National Examination Board (NEB).

On Sunday, the NEB had submitted a report to the MOEST with the option of conducting the SEE examinations. On the basis of that report, Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha had taken the proposal to the Cabinet.

However, the government is yet to decide on the fate of Grade XII examinations. Talking about the examinations, Minister Shrestha said it was difficult to publish its result unlike SEE because Grade XII is the final grade of school education.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

