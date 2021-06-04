Melamchi Tunnel Emptied For Inspection, No Water Distribution For One Month

Melamchi Tunnel Emptied For Inspection, No Water Distribution For One Month

June 4, 2021, 7:28 a.m.

As inspection job of the tunnel is ongoing, distribution of water from the Melamchi Drinking Water Project in the Kathmandu Valley is not likely to happen for a month now.

Currently, entire tunnel of the Project is being emptied for the inspection. Information Officer of Melamchi Drinking Development Committee Rajendra Prasad Panta said that it could take some 30 to 40 days to bring water in the Kathmandu Valley if problems were not detected during tunnel inspection. Panta stated that it would take almost 10 days to inspect the 27-km-long tunnel.

In the contract agreement signed with the Chinese Company Sino Hydro some two years ago, an agreement was made for emptying the tunnel for observation after once filling it.

“As stated in the procedure, the final thing is to empty the tunnel. The plan will be deemed as successful one after refilling it as no problems were detected while making it empty,” he added. For the first time, water from the Melamchi Project was brought in the Kathmandu Valley some three months ago. So far no other problems have been detected, officials said.

According to the Project, construction of the headwork of the project is in the final stage while construction of tunnel and other works have already been completed.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Air Passengers In Nepal Has To Go Mandatory Quarantine
Jun 04, 2021
India Records Lowest Covid Infection And Death
Jun 04, 2021
US To Donate 25 Million Doses Covid Vaccines Overseas Including South Asia
Jun 04, 2021
WHO Is Not Aware Of Any New Variant of COVID-19 In Nepal
Jun 03, 2021
Nepal Allows Four International Airlines To Fly Five Flights A Week From Kathmandu
Jun 03, 2021

More on News

Air Passengers In Nepal Has To Go Mandatory Quarantine By Agencies 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
KOICA- KAAN Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
KOICA Supports Nepal Korea Friendship Municipal Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
With Certain Relaxation, Lockdown Extended Till June 14 In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 1 day, 21 hours ago
Secondary Education Examination Results Will Be Base On Internal Evaluation By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

WED 2021: Restoring Ecosystems By Batu Uprety Jun 04, 2021
Reviewing Road To Republic By Nishesh Dhungana Jun 04, 2021
Nepal To Receive The Vaccine Under Biden-Harris Administration Strategy For Global Vaccine Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2021
India Records Lowest Covid Infection And Death By Agencies Jun 04, 2021
US To Donate 25 Million Doses Covid Vaccines Overseas Including South Asia By Agencies Jun 04, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75