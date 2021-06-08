Nepal And India Enjoy A Unique Relationship: PM Oli

Nepal And India Enjoy A Unique Relationship: PM Oli

June 8, 2021, 9:03 a.m.

In a change of stance that may have political implications in Nepal, Prime Minister K P Oli declared he had “resolved” his problems with India.

“Yes, there were misunderstandings at one time, but now those misunderstandings are gone. We should not be stuck in past misunderstandings but move forward looking at the future. We have to pursue a positive relationship,” he said in an interview to BBC.

He was been quoted in the interview as saying that Nepal and India enjoyed a unique relationship. “Neighbours share both love and problems. Don’t people in Chile or Argentina have a problem?” he was quoted as saying by the local media. “I would like to make a request to PM Modi. In view of these times and our friendly relations, India should extend full cooperation to Nepal. That doesn’t mean I haven’t got help from India. At this time, Nepal needs vaccinations, for which Nepal is urging both its neighbors and all countries,” Oli was quoted as saying.

“Whoever provides us vaccines, be it India, China, the United States or the UK, it is fine to receive vaccines. It is not necessary to politicize it and we thank both our neighbors very much. On one hand, China has given us 1.8 million vaccines and on the other, India has given 2.1 million vaccines. We have the help of both. We are also getting medical equipment from both. So thank you both,” he added.

Agencies

Israel's Parliament To Vote On Approving New Government
Jun 08, 2021
Monsoon Is Likely Before June 13 In Nepal
Jun 08, 2021
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults
Jun 08, 2021
China Hopes ASEAN Summit On Myanmar Send Positive Messages
Jun 08, 2021
FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug
Jun 08, 2021

More on Politics

Reviewing Road To Republic By Nishesh Dhungana 4 days ago
Republic Day Being Observed By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Democracy At Stake In Nepal By Baburam Bhattarai & Atul K. Thakur 1 week, 3 days ago
Government To Provide Vaccine For Eligible Nepali: PM Oli By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Getting Positive Response To Bring Vaccines: PM Oli By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
‘National Consensus Government Likely’: PM Oli By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Germany Handed Over Medical Consignment To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2021
Israel's Parliament To Vote On Approving New Government By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
UPPER TAMAKOSHI Successful Testing By A Correspondent Jun 08, 2021
Monsoon Is Likely Before June 13 In Nepal By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
China Hopes ASEAN Summit On Myanmar Send Positive Messages By Agencies Jun 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75