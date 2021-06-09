COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3449 New Cases, 5768 Recoveries And 81 Deaths

With 3449 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 615612.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said in 12074 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3370 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of 4568 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 895 people.

Currently, there are 80336 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5898 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 74438 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 634 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1312 are admitted to the ICU, and 375 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5768 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 510298 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 85.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 81 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8179