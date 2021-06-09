SC To Start Regular Hearing On Dissolution Of House Of Representatives From June 23

Five member bench of Constitutional bench of Supreme Court said that it will start hearing on dissolution of House of Representatives from June 23. The bench has issued a show-cause order to the government on the case concerning the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR).

The constitutional bench in the Top Court comprising of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, and Dr. Aananda Mohan Bhattarai issued the order on Wednesday during the hearing on writ petitions filed concerning the dissolution of the HoR.

Today, senior advocates Shambhu Thapa and Mahadev Yadav had pleaded in the court from the petitioner.