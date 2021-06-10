KMC To Administer The Vaccine To 100000 People In Five Day

KMC To Administer The Vaccine To 100000 People In Five Day

June 10, 2021, 4:12 p.m.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City aims to administer the vaccine to over 100,000 people in five days drive reports RSS.

Division chief Hari Bahadur Kunwar urged all the city residents to involve in the drive. “So far more than 18,000 people in Kathmandu Metropolitan City have got vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Kunwar.

According to RSS, the metropolis launched the drive to administer the Chinese VeroCell vaccines on June 8. The vaccination drive is available at all 32 wards of the metropolis.

On the first day, 8,747 people between the age of 60 and 64 got vaccinated against the infection and 9,366 got the shots on the second day, said the health division of the metropolis. Stating that the five-day drive aims to administer the vaccine to over 100,000 people in five days, Division chief Hari Bahadur Kunwar urged all the city residents to involve in the drive.

According to the vaccination schedule, the vaccine will be administered to people of 64 years of age on June 8. Likewise, people of 63 years of age will receive the vaccine on June 9, people of 62 years of age on June 10, the people of 61 years of age on June 11 and those of 60 years of age on June 12 RSS reports.

Agencies

