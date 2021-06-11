SC Issued An Interim Order Against Citizenship Ordinance

The full bench of Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court has issued an interim order against implementing the Citizenship Ordinance.

The constitutional bench that comprised of Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana, justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Hari Krishan Karki and Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada issued the order today.

It is mentioned in the order that legal status of the citizenship provided as per the ordinance would be questionable in case the ordinance is not endorsed by the federal parliament. The order makes it clear that such an issue should be managed as per the law and Acts endorsed by the federal parliament.