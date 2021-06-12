COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2382 New Cases, 6295 Recoveries And 61 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2382 New Cases, 6295 Recoveries And 61 Deaths

June 12, 2021, 5:12 p.m.

With 2382 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 606778.

The e Ministry of Health and Population, said in 8506 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2382 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5988 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1002 people.

Currently, there are 71301 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5348 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 65953 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 552 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1206 are admitted to the ICU, and 373 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6295 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 527111 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 86.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 61 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8366.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And India Agree To Collaborate To Fight Against Covid-19
Jun 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 505 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 12, 2021
World Bank Approves $60 Million To Strengthen Nepal’s Higher Education
Jun 12, 2021
Denmark To Supply 26 Respirators And Other Medical Equipment For Nepal
Jun 12, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 12 Across Nepal
Jun 12, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 505 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 9 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1140 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2709 New Cases, 5208 Recoveries And 67 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israeli Researchers Say Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Works As Booster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Coronavirus: T-cell Memory May Ensure Immunity After Antibodies Are Gone By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And India Agree To Collaborate To Fight Against Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2021
World Bank Approves $60 Million To Strengthen Nepal’s Higher Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2021
Denmark To Supply 26 Respirators And Other Medical Equipment For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2021
Monsoon Enters Eastern Parts Of Nepal, More Rain Likely In Kathmandu By Agencies Jun 12, 2021
India Records 91,702 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours By Agencies Jun 12, 2021
Oil Hits Multi-year Highs By Agencies Jun 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75