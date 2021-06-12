COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2382 New Cases, 6295 Recoveries And 61 Deaths

With 2382 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 606778.

The e Ministry of Health and Population, said in 8506 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2382 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5988 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1002 people.

Currently, there are 71301 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5348 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 65953 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 552 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1206 are admitted to the ICU, and 373 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6295 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 527111 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 86.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 61 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8366.