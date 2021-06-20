Messi Shine, Argentina Beats Uruguay At The Copa America

Messi Shine, Argentina Beats Uruguay At The Copa America

June 20, 2021, 7:08 a.m.

With the high performance of Messi, Argentina defeats Uruguay by 1-0 At The Copa America.

Messi scored the only goal against Uruguay in a highly competitive match.

Beating Uruguay is vital for morale. Three points give Argentina a hope and joy ahead of the quarters.

Agencies

