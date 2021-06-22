Mutant Variant Of Virus Detected In Nepal

Mutant Variant Of Virus Detected In Nepal

June 22, 2021, 7:28 a.m.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that the Delta variant’s mutation of the COVID-19 has been detected in Nepal. According to MoHP, the mutated forms of the Delta variant were confirmed in nine samples while conducting gene sequencing in New Delhi, India.

Issuing a press statement, deputy spokesperson at the MoHP Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari informed that among the 47 Delta variant confirmed during the gene sequencing, nine new K417 N mutation were detected which has been named AY.1 .

This new mutation has been detected in 10 countries including Nepal so far and is considered more infectious and fatal to the people of all age groups, according to the MoHP.

Earlier, Nepal had sent 48 swab samples to the WHO-identified Centre for Excellence in Genomics, The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in New Delhi, India, for testing.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) update on COVID vaccination, so far, 2,500,196 people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 across the country. Of them, 691,494 individuals have been inoculated with both the doses and are fully vaccinated.

Agencies

India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day
Jun 22, 2021
Iran's President-elect: US Must Lift Sanctions
Jun 22, 2021
Netherlands Make History As Wijnaldum Surpasses Van Basten
Jun 22, 2021
Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides
Jun 21, 2021
International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga A Ray Of Hope In India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi
Jun 21, 2021

More on National

MIGRATION TO INDIA: March To Survival By A Correspondent 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal Receives 982 Oxygen Concentrators Provided By The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
UNHCR: 20.7 Million Refugees Under UNHCR Mandate And 4.1 Million Were Asylum-seekers Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
PM OLI: Mending Ties By A Correspondent 2 days, 23 hours ago
Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
CHILD LABOR Alarmingly High By A Correspondent 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
Iran's President-elect: US Must Lift Sanctions By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
Netherlands Make History As Wijnaldum Surpasses Van Basten By Agencies Jun 22, 2021
Weather Forecast For June 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1584 New Cases, 3110 Recoveries And 46 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75