COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1577 New Cases, 2518 Recoveries And 24 Deaths

With 1577 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 626343.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7235 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1577 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4997 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 897 people.

Currently, there are 49555 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3053 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 46502 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 388 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 736 are admitted to the ICU, and 207 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2518 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 570958 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 90.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thrusday added 24 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 8918.