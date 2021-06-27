COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 3007 Recoveries And 34Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 3007 Recoveries And 34Deaths

June 27, 2021, 5:35 p.m.

With 1353 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 633679.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6000 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1353 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Paudel, spokesperson of the Ministry, said that out of 3836 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 567 people.

Currently, there are 40326 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2847 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 37489 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 367 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 706 are admitted to the ICU, and 200 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3007 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 584334 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 92.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 34 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9009.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 424 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 27, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Has Successfully Completed Tunnel Water Filling
Jun 27, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecasting Division June 26
Jun 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1174 New Cases, 4914 Recoveries And 30 Deaths
Jun 26, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 424 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 47 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1174 New Cases, 4914 Recoveries And 30 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur In A Few Places Of Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 427 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1721 New Cases, 5455 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

CAAN To Resume Domestic Flights From July 1 By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Has Successfully Completed Tunnel Water Filling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Doses Of Vero Cell From July 6 By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
India Reports 48698 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Delta The ‘Most Transmissible’ Of Variants, Spreading Rapidly Among Unvaccinated Populations: WHO Chief By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Indonesia's Daily COVID Tally Hits All-time High By Agencies Jun 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75