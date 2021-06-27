COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1353 New Cases, 3007 Recoveries And 34Deaths

With 1353 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 633679.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6000 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1353 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Paudel, spokesperson of the Ministry, said that out of 3836 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 567 people.

Currently, there are 40326 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2847 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 37489 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 367 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 706 are admitted to the ICU, and 200 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3007 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 584334 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 92.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 34 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9009.