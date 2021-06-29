DIG Thapa Recommendation For Promotion

DIG Thapa Recommendation For Promotion

June 29, 2021, 11:33 a.m.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Nepal Police, Shahakul Bahadur Thapa, has been recommended for the promotion to the post of Additional Inspector General (AIG).

The promotion committee meeting held at Home Ministry on Monday took this decision in accordance with Rule 27 (4) of Nepal Police Regulation, 2071 (with amendment).

The promotion committee comprises Secretary at Home Ministry as chairperson, Inspector General of Nepal Police as member secretary and Secretary at Prime Minister’s Office as member. Thapa is currently working at Province Directorate of Nepal Police Headquarters, Naxal.

Thapa is a resident of Bhaktapur district.

Source: RSS

