Remittance Inflow Likely To Decrease In Coming Days

Number of people taking approval for foreign employment has decreased by 60.3 per cent in the last 10 months in this fiscal year compared to the same period in the last fiscal year, according to the Current Macroeconomic and Financial Situation of Nepal released by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB).

The number had decreased by only 2.7 per cent in the same review period in the last fiscal year.

Similarly, the number to renew the entry for the foreign employment also decreased by 49 percent in the review period. It had decreased by 24.6 percent in the previous year review period.

Source: The Rising Nepal