Gandaki Province To Send Youth Farmers To Israel

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Krishna Chandra Nepali has expressed readiness to collaborate with Israel to boost up commercialization by producing competent human resource in agriculture sector.

In a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Goder, in Pokhara on Tuesday, CM Nepali said the Gandaki Province Government has been sending youth farmers to Israel for training and this would also continue in coming fiscal year.

Nepal and Israel have the diplomatic relations of glorious 60 years, Nepali said, adding the relations was established on the initiative of the then Prime Minister BP Koirala.

It was BP Koirala who took initiative to import competent human resource from Israel to promote cooperatives in Nepal. “The two friendly countries have cordial relations from this historical connections”.

On the occasion, Ambassador Goder also highlighted the cordial ties between Nepal and Israel and also noted that there are more opportunities to bring this ties to a new height. He said through both the countries are small by geography they are rich in terms of language, culture and traditions.

Currently as many as 500 youth farmers from all seven provinces are in Israel in course of attaining the training.

Also present on the occasion were Vice-Chairperson of Gandaki Province Policy and Planning Commission Dr Raghuraj Kafle and acting secretary of the province Ramchandra Dhakal.

Source: RSS