Gandaki Province To Send Youth Farmers To Israel

Gandaki Province To Send Youth Farmers To Israel

July 1, 2021, 8:28 a.m.

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Krishna Chandra Nepali has expressed readiness to collaborate with Israel to boost up commercialization by producing competent human resource in agriculture sector.

In a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Goder, in Pokhara on Tuesday, CM Nepali said the Gandaki Province Government has been sending youth farmers to Israel for training and this would also continue in coming fiscal year.

Nepal and Israel have the diplomatic relations of glorious 60 years, Nepali said, adding the relations was established on the initiative of the then Prime Minister BP Koirala.

It was BP Koirala who took initiative to import competent human resource from Israel to promote cooperatives in Nepal. “The two friendly countries have cordial relations from this historical connections”.

On the occasion, Ambassador Goder also highlighted the cordial ties between Nepal and Israel and also noted that there are more opportunities to bring this ties to a new height. He said through both the countries are small by geography they are rich in terms of language, culture and traditions.

Currently as many as 500 youth farmers from all seven provinces are in Israel in course of attaining the training.

Also present on the occasion were Vice-Chairperson of Gandaki Province Policy and Planning Commission Dr Raghuraj Kafle and acting secretary of the province Ramchandra Dhakal.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Bir Bhakti Thapa Declared As National Hero
Jul 01, 2021
CPN-UML Lifts Punishment Against Nepal-led Faction
Jul 01, 2021
Chinese Communist Party Marks 100 years
Jul 01, 2021
Copa America 2020: Teams, Fixtures, Results & Everything You Need To Know
Jul 01, 2021
'England Shouldn't Scare Us' - Shevchenko says 'Anything Is Possible' For Ukraine In Quarter-final Clash
Jul 01, 2021

More on News

The U.S. Government Handed Over Four Rescue Boats To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
ADB Releases New Report Focused On Building Disaster Resilience In Asia And The Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Bir Bhakti Thapa Declared As National Hero By Agencies 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations With Sierra Leone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Germany’s Second Consignment Of COVID-19 Support Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
DIG Thapa Recommendation For Promotion By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Impact Of Project Outcomes By Batu Uprety Jul 01, 2021
CPN-UML Lifts Punishment Against Nepal-led Faction By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
Chinese Communist Party Marks 100 years By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
Copa America 2020: Teams, Fixtures, Results & Everything You Need To Know By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
'England Shouldn't Scare Us' - Shevchenko says 'Anything Is Possible' For Ukraine In Quarter-final Clash By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
As Monsoon Looks Active, More Rain Across Nepal By LIATILE PUTSOA Jul 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75