Prohibitory Order Extended Till July 15

The meeting of the chief district officers of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley held today decided to revoke the odd-even number traffic rule with regard to public transport. decided to extend the restriction period by a week, till July 15.

The ongoing prohibitory order imposed to curb COVID-19 spread has been further relaxed with permission for the operation of tempos and microbuses in the Kathmandu Valley.

Passenger buses of the long routes can be operated by obtaining a permission letter from the district administration office.

Prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley has been enforced since April 30 to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases. The order extended last time is expiring tomorrow.

Dhundi Prasad Niraula, Lalitpur CDO, informed that the meeting also decided to revoke the odd-even number traffic rule with regard to public transport.