COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1745 New Cases, 2211 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

With 1745 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 646367.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7499 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1745 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4028 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 877 people.

Currently, there are 25690 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2692 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 22988 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 317 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 571 are admitted to the ICU, and 180 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2211 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 611429 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 23 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9248.