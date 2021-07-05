Kathmandu Valley Logs 562 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 562 COVID-19 Cases

July 5, 2021, 5:22 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7499 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 562 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 562 cases, Kathmandu districts records 378 cases, 120 in Lalitpur and 60 in Bhaktapur.

With 1745 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 646367.

