SC To Deliver Verdict On HoR Dissolution Case On July 12

The hearing on the writ petition filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives completed at the Supreme Court today. The hearing on the case took place before the Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana and comprising justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Mira Khadka, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai.

The Court is slated to announce its verdict on the case on July 12. Altogether 30 writs have been filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. On May 22, President Bidya Devi Bhandari had, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, dissolved the House of Representatives and announced mid-term elections for November 12 and 19.

The writs have sought to declare the President's decision as unconstitutional and illegal, and thereby reinstatement of the House of Representatives. With the completion of the pleading from both sides and amicus curiae today, the hearing on the case is over.

Source: RSS