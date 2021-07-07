Lalitpur To Administer Booster Dose Of Vero Cell From Friday

The booster dose of China-manufactured the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, Vero Cell, is being administered in Lalitpur district on coming Friday and Saturday.

The people from 60-64 age groups who have received the first dose of the vaccine (Vero Cell) are eligible to get the final shot, the District Public Health Office, Lalitpur said.

Office chief Dr Khageshwor Gelal said those already receiving the first dose and waiting for the final shot are requested to visit the accessible vaccination centres on July 9 and 10 with the vaccine card and a biometric identity card.

The vaccine was procured from the northern neighbour.

Meantime, the Godavari municipality has scheduled the vaccination programme at all its 14 wards on Friday.

The vaccine will be available at all health posts in the wards, Kitini of Taukhel and Saraswoti Secondary School, Anandawan Hospital and the Ward-11 office as well, it is said.

