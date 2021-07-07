Lalitpur To Administer Booster Dose Of Vero Cell From Friday

Lalitpur To Administer Booster Dose Of Vero Cell From Friday

July 7, 2021, 5:31 p.m.

The booster dose of China-manufactured the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, Vero Cell, is being administered in Lalitpur district on coming Friday and Saturday.

The people from 60-64 age groups who have received the first dose of the vaccine (Vero Cell) are eligible to get the final shot, the District Public Health Office, Lalitpur said.

Office chief Dr Khageshwor Gelal said those already receiving the first dose and waiting for the final shot are requested to visit the accessible vaccination centres on July 9 and 10 with the vaccine card and a biometric identity card.

The vaccine was procured from the northern neighbour.

Meantime, the Godavari municipality has scheduled the vaccination programme at all its 14 wards on Friday.

The vaccine will be available at all health posts in the wards, Kitini of Taukhel and Saraswoti Secondary School, Anandawan Hospital and the Ward-11 office as well, it is said.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Nepal To Send Five Athletes Representing Nepal In Summer Olympics
Jul 07, 2021
Grade XII Examination Will Be Held Once CCMC Give Nod
Jul 07, 2021
Nepal, India Security Officials Agree To Strengthen Border Security
Jul 07, 2021
Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98
Jul 07, 2021
Democracy Is The Right Of All Countries: Chinese President Xi
Jul 07, 2021

More on News

Grade XII Examination Will Be Held Once CCMC Give Nod By Agencies 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepal, India Security Officials Agree To Strengthen Border Security By Agencies 13 hours, 57 minutes ago
Prohibitory Order Extended Till July 15 By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Additional Amount Of Covid-19 Vaccine Will Arrive Soon: PM OLi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Immigration Office Will Resume Visa Services From July 2 By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago
Airlines Resume Domestic Flights In Nepal By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Fifty Thousand Nepali Congress Members Disassociated From The Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2021
Nepal To Send Five Athletes Representing Nepal In Summer Olympics By Agencies Jul 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 543 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2077 New Cases, 1333 Recoveries And 28 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2021
MELAMCHI DRINKING WATER PROJECT Miraculous Survival By A Correspondent Jul 07, 2021
Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98 By Agencies Jul 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75