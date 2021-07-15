Relaxation For The Entry Of Long Route Buses In Kathmandu Valley

The ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu Valley has been extended till July 25.

A meeting of the chief district officers of the three districts in the Valley took a decision to this effect today.

Long-route passenger buses can enter the Valley if they have got the pass from the concerned district administration office.

Prohibitory order has been enforced in the Valley since April 30, by extending the period of the restrictions in multiple times, to curb the spread of COVID-19. The period of the restrictions enforced last time is expiring tonight.

Source: The Rising Nepal