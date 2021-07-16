COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2006 New Cases, 1775 Recoveries And 44 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2006 New Cases, 1775 Recoveries And 44 Deaths

July 16, 2021, 4:49 p.m.

With 2006 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 664576 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2006 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4569antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 937 people.

Currently, there are 26327 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2553 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24274 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 578 are admitted to the ICU, and 174 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1775 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 626468 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 44 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9506.

