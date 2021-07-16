CPI Decreases 0.35 Percent In Current FY

CPI Decreases 0.35 Percent In Current FY

July 16, 2021, 7:25 a.m.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) has decreased 0.35 per cent to stand at 4.19 per cent in the last 11 months in the current fiscal year, 2020/21.

The consumer price inflation stood at 4.54 per cent in the same period in the FY, 2019/20, according to a report made public today by the Nepal Rastra Bank.

Inflation of food and beverages has stood at 6.22 per cent and non-food and service group at 2.63 per cent in the current FY.

Values of ghee, cooking oil, tobacco products, non-alcohol products and transport subgroups have increased 30.98, 9.84, 9.81 and 9.70 per cent respectively this FY as compared to last FY.

Inflation in the Kathmandu Valley has reached 3.87 per cent as compared to 4.43 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous FY.

Likewise, Tarai has seen 4.47 per cent inflation against 4.86 per cent in the previous FY while hilly areas experienced inflation of 4.32 per cent against 4.13 and mountainous areas 1.72 per cent as against 4.34 per cent in the corresponding period last Fiscal Year.

Source: RSS

Agencies

