Indian PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Newly-Appointed PM Deuba

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended congratulations and best wishes to Sher Bahadur Deuba on being appointed the Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Indian PM took to the social media to extend best wishes to his Nepali counterpart for successful tenure immediately after PM Deuba gained vote of confidence in the reinstated House of Representatives.

Modi in his congratulatory message stated that he was looking forward to collaborating with Prime Minister Deuba to further consolidate the unique partnerships of Nepal and India in all sectors and strengthen the deep-rooted people-to-people ties

Meanwhile, PM Deuba in a tweet extended his thanks to his Indian counterpart for the congratulations and best wishes. Deuba also expressed willingness to work in close relations with his Indian counterpart to strengthen the bilateral relations between Nepal and India.

Nepali Congress President Deuba received the vote of trust in the lower House on Sunday evening.

Source: Risingnepaldaily.com/