Suga To Meet Dignitaries Arriving For Games

Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide is set to hold talks with foreign dignitaries visiting Japan for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Leaders of about 15 countries and organizations are scheduled to visit Japan for the ceremony.

On Thursday, Suga is expected to hold talks with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and meet US First Lady Jill Biden.

Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled for Saturday. Paris will be hosting the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Suga appears eager to seize the Games as an opportunity to build personal relationships of trust as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prevented him from engaging in active diplomacy through in-person talks.