Kathmandu Valley Logs 999 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 999 COVID-19 Cases

July 26, 2021, 7:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 999 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12240 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 999 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 999 cases, Kathmandu districts records 677 cases, 197 in Lalitpur and 125 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 682,947.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Union Of Asian Chambers Launched At Kathmandu
Jul 26, 2021
Weather Analysis For July 27 Across Nepal
Jul 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2391 New Cases,1686 Recoveries And 25 Deaths
Jul 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 26 Across Nepal
Jul 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 624 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 25, 2021

More on Health

Delta Now Dominant Covid Variant In Most Of Europe: WHO By Agencies 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2391 New Cases,1686 Recoveries And 25 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 624 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1539 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 613 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1,982 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Union Of Asian Chambers Launched At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2021
Weather Analysis For July 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: US, China And Japan On Lead, Nepalese Athletes Lost In Preliminary By Agencies Jul 26, 2021
Upendra Yadav Led JSP received EC’s Recognition By Agencies Jul 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2021
Prohibitory Order Extended In Valley For Ten More Days By Agencies Jul 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75