Kathmandu Valley Logs 999 COVID-19 Cases

In 12240 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 999 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 999 cases, Kathmandu districts records 677 cases, 197 in Lalitpur and 125 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 682,947.