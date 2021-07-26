Tokyo Olympics: US, China And Japan On Lead, Nepalese Athletes Lost In Preliminary

China has continued to remain atop in clinching gold medals in the 32nd Summer Olympics underway in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan.

China has so far won 11 medals, including six gold medals, one silver and four bronze. Japan and the US are following China with five and four gold medals, respectively. Japan has so far clinched five gold medals and a silver while the US has attained four gold, two silver and four bronze in the Olympic Games.

Five athletes from Nepal are participating in four games in the Olympic Games. Among them, Kalapana Pariyar and Soniya Bhatta have already played their games in shooting and judo. Both of them remained defeated in the competition.

In the Olympic Games, Gaurika Singh and Alex Shah are yet to compete in swimming while Saraswoti Chaudhary is to take in athletics competition.

Singh will compete in women 100 meter free style, Shah in men 100 meters free style and Chaudhary in women 100 meter marathon.

Shah will compete on Tuesday while Singh will take in on Wednesday and Chaudhary on Friday.

Likewise, South Korea is in fourth position with two gold medals and three bronze. Russia has maintained its fifth position with a gold medal, four silvers and two bronze.

Other contesting countries winning a gold medal in the games are Italy, Australia, France, Hungary, Tunisia, Austria, Ecuador, Iran, Kosovo, Norway, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

So far 42 out of 205 countries participating in the Tokyo Olympics have clinched medals.

Source: RSS





