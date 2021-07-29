Admission Of COVID-19 Patients To Kathmandu Valley Hospital Soars

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley has gone up with the rise in virus cases lately reports The Rising Nepal.

The data of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) shows that the number of COVID-19 cases has been surging since the last week.

As per the daily report of MoHP, a total of 239 patients, 171 in ICU and 68 in ventilators, are receiving treatment in the 12 government hospitals that provide the COVID-19 treatment in the Kathmandu Valley.

The ICU and Ventilators designated for the COVID-19 patients in the Teku hospitals are all packed up. A total of 24 ICU, 22 Ventilators, 40 beds in the COVID-19 ward, and 10 beds in the special cabin have been separated for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

“As many as 20 ICU, 17 Ventilators, 38 beds in COVID-19 ward and 7 patients in the special cabin are full. Four more beds will be added in the ICU as per the need of the hour,” said Dr. Anup Bastola, Director at the STDH.

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) COVID-19 Unified Central Hospital, said that there are a total of 500 beds, 200 HDU, and 100 ICU beds.

Dr. Gautam observed that the COVID-19 cases have been rising lately and assured that the bed capacity can be increased to 1000 in case of need.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the T.U. Teaching Hospital have been increasing lately. The hospital has separated 30 ICU with ventilators and 80 beds of the general ward for virus cases.

“There are 105 COVID-19 infected in the hospital, of them, 30 are in ICU and 10 in the ventilators. Lately, the COVID-19 patients have been rising, nearly 22 patients a day are being admitted in the hospital,” said Ram Bikram Adhikari, Spokesperson of the hospital.

Dr. Achyut Karki, spokesperson of the Bir Hospital, said that COVID-19 cases in the hospital are in an increasing trend. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in the general ward and HDU, 18 in ICU, and 4 in a ventilator.

The hospital has the capacity of 153 beds in general ward/ HDU, 35 beds in ICU and 10 ventilators.

14 ICU, 22 HDU and 3 ventilators have been separated in the Civil Service Hospital of Nepal for COVID-19 cases. The 22 beds of the HDU are now full, said Dr. Suman Babu Marahatta, spokesperson of the hospital.

He further added that the COVID-19 patients have been increasing during the last two weeks.

As many as 120 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at the the Patan Hospital. Of them, 25 are in ICU as per the daily report of the hospital.

Source: The Rising Nepal