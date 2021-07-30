First Dose Of Vero Cell Vaccine And J & J Vaccine Administer In Lalitpur District

July 30, 2021, 8:35 p.m.

First dose of Vero Cell vaccine against COVID-19 has been provided in all wards of Lalitpur Metropolitan City for three days from today. Citizen above 45 years would be administered the vaccine at vaccination booth of every ward.

Chief Administrative Officer, Ganesh Aryal, said, "Preparation has been made to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on coming Monday."
According to Godavari municipality, citizens above 50 years, lecturers of colleges, school principals, teachers, staffs, drivers and helpers of public vehicles as well as disabled persons under 'A' and 'B' categories would be innoculated with Vero Cell vaccine in the municipality.

Similarly, Mahalaxmi municipality has started providing first dose of Vero Cell vaccine to the citizens above 50, who missed the first dose of Vero Cell vaccine, from Thursday till today.

However, vaccine against COVID-19 would be administered on coming Sunday and Monday at Konjyosom rural municipality of south Lalitpur.

Source: RSS

