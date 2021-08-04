Heavy In Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province

Heavy In Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province

Aug. 4, 2021, 9:57 p.m.

There are generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification
Aug 04, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8
Aug 04, 2021
Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together
Aug 04, 2021
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Medal Tally
Aug 04, 2021
Prime Minister Deuba Directs Officials To Initiate Process To Appoint Kulman Ghising As CEO Of NEA
Aug 04, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For August 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For August 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Allow All Countries To Vaccinate 10% Population: WHO By Agencies Aug 04, 2021
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Medal Tally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
I Might Join Politics: Paras Khadka By Agencies Aug 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75