I Might Join Politics: Paras Khadka

I Might Join Politics: Paras Khadka

Aug. 4, 2021, 9:26 p.m.

Former Captain of National Cricket Paras Khadka has said that he might join politics if given the right opportunity.

"Having said that, my first priority lies on developing the cricket scene in Nepal," Khadka clarified in a press meet held on Tuesday to announce his retirement.

Khadka added that his immediate objective is to undertake executive responsibility to promote and develop cricket in the nation. "As I will have to wait till the election to assume executive responsibility, I will focus on winning the election till then," he said.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN)'s President Chatur Bahadur Chand has said the announcement of Paras Khadka, former captain of the Nepali Cricket Team, to retire from international cricket was unexpected.

As Chand reacted, it was not the right time for the cricketer to announce his retirement from international cricket. According to him, CAN, the official governing body of cricket is discussing the matter and its formal opinion is awaited.

As he said, CAN was not pre-informed about the cricketer's decision to retire from international cricket. "If we were informed beforehand, the situation could be different. The decision that came as a surprise is obviously not good for the nation and the country,'' he said.

Khadka had informed CAN about the decision through an email at around 7: 30 am today. CAN schedule the commencement of the closed training of the Nepali National Team in view of the ICC World Cricket League 2.

The 33-year-old cricketer who had begun his career at the cricketer at the age of 15 announced to take retirement from international cricket through social networks this morning.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Allow All Countries To Vaccinate 10% Population: WHO
Aug 04, 2021
Second Dose Of Vero Cell To Be Administered From August 6 In KMC, Municipalities In Kathmandu
Aug 04, 2021
Experts To Conduct Comprehensive Geological Survey Of Melamchi
Aug 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley CDOs Decide To Extend Prohibitory Order For A Week
Aug 03, 2021
India Records 30,549 New COVID-19 Cases, 422 Deaths
Aug 03, 2021

More on Sports

China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Medal Tally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
United States Leading In Total Medal Tally Followed By China, India Wins Second Medal In Tokyo Olympic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Jamaican Runners Dominate Women's 100-Meter By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics Updates By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago
Saraswoti Chaudhary Exits From First Stage Of Tokyo Olympics By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Allow All Countries To Vaccinate 10% Population: WHO By Agencies Aug 04, 2021
Heavy In Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Second Dose Of Vero Cell To Be Administered From August 6 In KMC, Municipalities In Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75