USA Secured Top Of The Medal Table In Tokyo Olympic Games

USA Secured Top Of The Medal Table In Tokyo Olympic Games

Aug. 8, 2021, 10:43 p.m.

Team USA has finished top of the medal table at Tokyo 2020, winning 113 medals in 28 different sports.

A total of 626 athletes competed for the US, clinching 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. China and hosts Japan were closest to matching the US' gold medal haul, winning 38 and 27 respectively.

Team USA's performance at Tokyo ensured it finished top of the medal table -- ranked on golds -- for the third consecutive Summer Olympic Games.

“We kept our team safe and we’re coming home successful,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “The Tokyo 2020 Games have been remarkable in so many ways and I’m filled with gratitude and pride."

A record total of 94 different nations won a medal at Tokyo 2020, including Turkmenistan, San Marino and Burkina Faso -- who all claimed their first Olympic medals.

Japan, Italy, Netherlands, Brazil, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Turkey also set new records for most medals secured at a single Olympic Games.

Agencies

Nepal Receives Additional 300 Thousand Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Japan
Aug 08, 2021
No Need For Kids To Be Vaccinated To Attend School: WHO
Aug 05, 2021
CPN(UML) Nepal Faction Divides Over Joining The Government
Aug 05, 2021
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Total Medal Tally And India Secured Silver
Aug 05, 2021
Allow All Countries To Vaccinate 10% Population: WHO
Aug 04, 2021

More on Sports

India’s Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal In Tokyo Olympic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Updated Medal Tally Of Tokyo Olympics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Total Medal Tally And India Secured Silver By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Medal Tally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
I Might Join Politics: Paras Khadka By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Receives Additional 300 Thousand Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Japan By Agencies Aug 08, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2021
POLITICS Unstable All The Time By Keshab Poudel Aug 08, 2021
Foreign Aid On The Fence! By Abijit Sharma Aug 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75