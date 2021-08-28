Nepal’s Over Five Million Population Receive Single Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Nepal’s Over Five Million Population Receive Single Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Aug. 28, 2021, 9:54 p.m.

Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), as many as 5,063,522 people or 16.63 percent of total people have received a single shot vaccine so far.

He also said that 13.3 percent, that is 4,052,765 people of the total population, have received a full dose of the vaccine. The total population of Nepal stands at 30,446,381, as per the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Census 2011.

“The vaccination campaign was started in Nepal on Jan 27, and has been able to inoculate to 16.63 percent of the population,” said Dr Poudel.

Of them, 2,052,077 have received a single shot of the Covishield/ Astra Zeneca vaccine and 1,059,778 full doses. Similarly, 3,012,445 have received a single dose of Vero Cell, and 1,645,238 have received a complete dose. A total of 1,347,749 have received Johnson &Johnson, which needs only one shot.

Reports based on The Rising Nepal

Agencies

NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students
Aug 28, 2021
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins
Aug 28, 2021
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport
Aug 28, 2021
Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed
Aug 28, 2021
Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal
Aug 27, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 549 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,516 New Cases, 2222 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 715 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,577 New Cases, 2337 Recoveries And 25 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 733 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,052 New Cases, 1929 Recovery And 26 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2021
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal By Agencies Aug 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75