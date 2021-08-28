Nepal’s Over Five Million Population Receive Single Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), as many as 5,063,522 people or 16.63 percent of total people have received a single shot vaccine so far.

He also said that 13.3 percent, that is 4,052,765 people of the total population, have received a full dose of the vaccine. The total population of Nepal stands at 30,446,381, as per the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Census 2011.

“The vaccination campaign was started in Nepal on Jan 27, and has been able to inoculate to 16.63 percent of the population,” said Dr Poudel.

Of them, 2,052,077 have received a single shot of the Covishield/ Astra Zeneca vaccine and 1,059,778 full doses. Similarly, 3,012,445 have received a single dose of Vero Cell, and 1,645,238 have received a complete dose. A total of 1,347,749 have received Johnson &Johnson, which needs only one shot.

Reports based on The Rising Nepal