Qatar Airways Will Soon Roll Out Exclusive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Packages

Qatar Airways Holidays in partnership with Discover Qatar will soon be launching unique FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ travel packages for Privilege Club members. This exclusive offer will be accessible to all Privilege Club members, giving fans the best possible fusion of football and travel for an unforgettable experience.

As the Official Frequent Flyer Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Privilege Club members will bring a range of exclusive offers and benefits unique to the championship and will be given priority access to the unique travel packages 14 days before going on sale to future joining members who sign up to the airline’s loyalty programme after the launch. To ensure fans are the first to access the tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime experience of witnessing the much-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, travellers can join the programme for free by visiting qatarairways.com/fifaearlyaccess.

The highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ travel packages will be allotted match tickets based on the type of package they choose, pairing it with a selection of accommodation options and round-trip international flights onboard the award-winning airline. With seven different packages to choose from, fans can combine more than one package and can watch up to seven matches in total.

As the FIFA World Cup qualification process takes place around the world, Privilege Club members can purchase a wide range of packages to attend the matches of their favourite national teams. These exclusive packages will give football enthusiasts the chance to purchase packages to follow their favourite team’s matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, prior to the conclusion of the qualifiers. In the event that a selected team does not qualify for the championship, fans can amend their package booking to attend another team’s match, or receive a full refund.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The stage is almost set for the world’s biggest football tournament. We have waited with much anticipation to play our role in delivering an unforgettable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Qatar Airways Holidays have partnered with Discover Qatar to design­­­ unique and personalised packages which fans will not want to miss out on. Rest assured we remain prepared to serve all fans and members travelling with us the best hospitality from start to finish, courtesy of the world’s best airline.”

Qatar Airways Holidays has officially been appointed by FIFA as a licensed tour operator to distribute ticket inclusive packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Packages will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the option for fans to select their favourite team, guaranteeing a place to attend their matches throughout the tournament and giving them the opportunity to enjoy the finest Qatari hospitality for a complete experience.

The packages will initially be released for the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Thailand.

The airline is set to sponsor the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ taking place in Qatar later this year, and has recently sponsored the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020™. Qatar Airways has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA and CONMEBOL. As the official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega-events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™ and will sponsor the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Qatar Airways also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Privilege Club opens up a world of unique opportunities and exclusive travel benefits, such as unlimited lounge access, complimentary extra baggage allowance, priority check-in, tier bonus and more. Last year, Privilege Club continued to invest in redefining the programme, including cutting the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49 per cent. It also revised its Qmiles policy so that when a member earns or spends them, their balance is valid for 36 months.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination as required.

Multiple award-winning airlines, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ in the latest World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented onboard and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.