Kathmandu Valley Reports 386 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 386 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6753 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 386 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 386 cases, Kathmandu districts records 289 cases, 53 in Lalitpur and 44 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,024 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 768,295.