COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 777 New Cases, 1308 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 777 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 776325.

The Ministry said said that in 6137 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 777 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 217 people in 3,703 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,355 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,647 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 25,708 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 317 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 456 are admitted to the ICU and 122 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,368 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 738,034 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,936.